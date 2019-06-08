close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

Sindh governor lauds role of NGOs in promoting greenery in Karachi

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has appreciated the role of non-governmental organisations in lending support to the government in promoting greenery and planting trees in Karachi.

He stated this on Saturday as he inaugurated a family park here in Dehli Mercantile Housing Society.

The governor said the government had been consistently conducting a tree plantation drive in Karachi in order to materialise the vision of the prime minister of a clean and green Pakistan. He said the government and several other organizations concerned had been actively taking part in the tree plantation campaign in the country.

