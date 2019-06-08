Sindh governor lauds role of NGOs in promoting greenery in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has appreciated the role of non-governmental organisations in lending support to the government in promoting greenery and planting trees in Karachi.
He stated this on Saturday as he inaugurated a family park here in Dehli Mercantile Housing Society.
The governor said the government had been consistently conducting a tree plantation drive in Karachi in order to materialise the vision of the prime minister of a clean and green Pakistan. He said the government and several other organizations concerned had been actively taking part in the tree plantation campaign in the country.
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has appreciated the role of non-governmental organisations in lending support to the government in promoting greenery and planting trees in Karachi.
He stated this on Saturday as he inaugurated a family park here in Dehli Mercantile Housing Society.
The governor said the government had been consistently conducting a tree plantation drive in Karachi in order to materialise the vision of the prime minister of a clean and green Pakistan. He said the government and several other organizations concerned had been actively taking part in the tree plantation campaign in the country.