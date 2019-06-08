Indian troops martyr one more youth in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in Held Kashmir, in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred another Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, Saturday, raising the number of the martyred youth to five since Thursday evening.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Nowgam in Verinag area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in. The occupation forces have suspended mobile internet service in Islamabad district.

Earlier, the troops martyred four youth--Salman Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Aashiq Hussain Ganai and Imran Ahmed Butt--and destroyed two residential houses during a 15-hour long violent cordon and search operation at Panjran in Lassipora area of Pulwama district in (IHK).This operation had started on Thursday evening and ended on Friday.

Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of the four martyred youth in their native areas in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

Local residents said that after multiple rounds of funeral prayers attended by thousands of mourners, the slain youth were laid to rest in their respective local graveyards.