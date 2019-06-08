Woman found dead

RAWALPINDI: A woman was found dead apparently due to physical violence here on Saturday.

The bloody incident has taken place here at Street No10, Sector-4, Airport Housing Society, Rawalpindi where a 30-year-old Nabeela Kiran W/o Muhammad Amir found dead. The face and arms of victim were badly wounded.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for autopsy.