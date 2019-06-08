close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
KI
Khalid Iqbal
June 9, 2019

Woman found dead

National

RAWALPINDI: A woman was found dead apparently due to physical violence here on Saturday.

The bloody incident has taken place here at Street No10, Sector-4, Airport Housing Society, Rawalpindi where a 30-year-old Nabeela Kiran W/o Muhammad Amir found dead. The face and arms of victim were badly wounded.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for autopsy.

