12kg gold, jewellery worth Rs50m stolen

KARACHI: Hitherto unidentified robbers broke into a jewellery shop in the Hyderi Market during the Eidul Fitr holidays and made off with gold worth millions of rupees.

The incident came into notice when the shop owner returned to his shop on Saturday. He immediately informed the police through the Madadgar 15 helpline.

Police said that the robbers managed to burgle the jewellery shop, namely Ahsan Jewellers, by breaking a wall that was shared with the next-door shop.

The market association’s president, Faraz Ahmed, said that according to the shop owner, the robbers made off with around 12 kilograms of gold as well as jewellery worth over Rs50 million.