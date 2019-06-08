2 killed, 9 injured as fire erupts in passenger van

ISLAMABAD: Two people were killed while nine others, including females and children, sustained burn injuries as fire erupted in a passenger van at GT Road Okara on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 and two fire tenders immediately arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze, reported a private news channel. Rescue sources said 11 passengers were sitting in the van when the ill-fated incident occurred near the area of Ada Gamber located in Okara.

The sources said due to short circuit fire engulfed the van that claimed two lives on the spot while leaving nine others in critical condition. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the District Hospital Okara, the sources added.