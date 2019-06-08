Two killed as landslide hits vehicle in Kaghan

MANSEHRA: Two tourists were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when landslide hit a vehicle in Plundri area in Kaghan valley on Saturday.

The tragic incident happened in Plundri area near Kaghan when landslide hit a vehicle of tourists. Two tourists identified as Imran Haseeb, 40 and Adil Shahzad, 36, both from Wah Cantt, died on the spot and another two sustained serious injuries.

“The injured were rushed to rural health centre, Kaghan, from where two seriously injured were referred to hospital in Mansehra,” Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, the district health officer, told reporters.

He said that health department was put on high alert in Kaghan valley with four ambulances. The arteries leading to Kaghan valley and Saiful Muluk Lake remained choked mostly because of heavy traffic.

Kaghan valley has received a record number of tourists on Eidul Fitr. According to unconfirmed sources visitors in over 100,000 vehicles entered Mansehra on way to Kaghan valley during the first three-day, blocking Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to traffic at various points. The personnel of tourism police force provided information and other services to visitors.