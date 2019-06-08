Gender equality key to tackling ocean challenges: UN

UNITED NATIONS: The head of the United Nations cultural agency, marking World Oceans Day, called for ensuring diversity and gender inclusiveness at all levels to set a balanced course for humanity and foster innovative solutions for the ocean challenges, including plastic pollution.

“We need to empower each and every citizen to take care of the ocean and enable all women to play transformative and ambitious roles in understanding, exploring, protecting and sustainably managing our ocean” Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, said, pointing out that this year’s “special edition” of World Oceans Day links the themes of gender equality and ocean preservation.

Women engage in all aspects of ocean interaction, yet in many parts of the world, women’s contribution, both towards ocean-based livelihoods like fishing, and conservation efforts, are invisible and, gender inequality persists “from the marine industry to the field of ocean science”.

The UN says there is also very little data and research on these issues, and a concerted action towards gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls is still needed in all ocean-related sectors to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG 5).

Not only is the ocean an increasingly important battleground for achieving gender equality, Ms Azoulay said, “but building a more gender equal society also means empowering women and girls to be the actors of positive ocean change”.

Citing UNESCO’s Global Ocean Science Report, Ms Azoulay highlighted that women represent only 38 per cent of all ocean scientists.

And while women make up 50 per cent of the marine and coastal industries workforce, “their wages continue to be lower than those of men”.

“Mainstreaming gender equality throughout the Ocean Science Decade will help ensure that, by 2030, women as much as men are driving ocean science and management, helping to deliver the ocean we need for a prosperous, sustainable and environmentally secure future”, the UNESCO chief stressed.