close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
June 9, 2019

ANP to be part of anti-govt drive: leader

National

SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
June 9, 2019

TIMERGARA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former senator Zahid Khan said on Saturday that the unbridled inflation had made life miserable for the common man and the Awami National Party would join other parties to launch protest movement against unemployment and inflation.

Zahid Khan expressed these views while talking to local journalists at his residence. On the call of ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, he said, protests would be staged in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Sunday).

Also, protests would be held for freedom of the press and against inactive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on June 18 and 24, respectively, he added.

The ANP leader said the “selected government” had no idea about how to run affairs of the government.

The country was handed over to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which had been implementing the policy of its own interest as it had nothing to do with the interests of the masses, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan