PAKPATTAN: Four people died and nine others sustained injuries in three road accidents.

A van hit youths Saddam Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Rizwan, Nasir and Naveed near 11/SP bridge Bahani on Depalpur Road, leaving them wounded critically. They were rushed to DHQ Hospital, Pakpattan where Saddam, Imran and Rizwan died. In a collision between two motorcycles near Chak Jman Shah bus-stop, Muhammad Asif, 22, died on the spot while his friend Muhammad Ramzan and his two children sustained critical injuries.