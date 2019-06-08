Two die in road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people died in a road accident on Saturday. Ali Haider, 19, and Farooq Javed died while Abid Ali, 20, Abdul Qadoos, 19, and Asif Zafar, 30, sustained injuries when their motorcycles collided with each other on Toba-Chichawatni Road near Chak 295/GB, Barianwala.

FOUR INJURED: Four youths sustained bullet injuries over a petty issue of giving way on Canal Road on Friday night.

According to City police, the youths exchanged harsh words and one of them started firing, leaving Yasir, 18, Ansar, 17, Umer, 18 and Ramzan, 20 wounded critically.

MAN DROWNS: A man drowned in River Ravi at Head Sidhnai near Pirmahal on Saturday. According to police, Allah Ditta of Khanewal drowned in the river when he was taking bath.