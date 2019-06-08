Hoteliers fined for overcharging

MINGORA: The district administration fined the owners of seven hotels for overcharging tourists visiting the scenic places in the Swat valley. DC of Swat Saqib Raza Aslam along with other officials raided hotels after coming to know about public complaints about overcharging by the hoteliers.

He fined seven hotels. Each hotel was fined Rs100,000. It was learnt that the officials made the hoteliers return the extra money to the tourists.

Meanwhile, the tourists continued to throng scenic places including Malam Jabba, Kalam, Miandam, Bahrain, Madyan, Marghuzar and Fizagat.