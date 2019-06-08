close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
Essa Khankhel
June 9, 2019

PTI rulers pushing country to bankruptcy, says Muqam

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial head Amir Muqam said on Saturday that his party would launch a protest movement against the backbreaking inflation and the incompetence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers.

Talking to reporters, he said the PTI government had pushed the country towards bankruptcy during its 10-month rule. He said that the government could not intimidate him by registering fake cases against him.

“The PTI rulers are living in a fool’s paradise that they can harass us through fake cases,” he added.

Amir Muqam said that the government had been unable to provide any relief to the people, who have been exposed to a host of problems. He threatened that he

would move the court of law if the mega road projects for Chakdarra, Kalam, Bisham and Khwazakhela were shelved.

He said the PTI leaders were unveiling plaques at the uplift projects that were initiated by the previous PML-N government. He said the rulers could not befool the masses through such acts.

