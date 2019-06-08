DEO visits schools

The District Education Officer (DEO) Nazir Ahmad Khan paid surprise visits to public sector schools on Saturday to check attendance of teachers.

The visits were arranged following complaints that teaching and non-teaching staff did not attend schools after Eid holidays.

The DEO visited schools in Zangikhel, Mela Mandrakhel and other rural areas. He checked the attendance of teachers and members of non-teaching staff including class-IV employees and clerks.