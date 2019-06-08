PTI govt to complete tenure, says Omar Ayub

HARIPUR: Federal Minister for Energy and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was stable and would complete its constitutional tenure as the people of Pakistan would not support the opposition’s anti-government drive.

Talking to the members of Haripur Union of Journalists (HUJ) here, the people wouldn’t trust the opposition leaders as they had caused irreparable loss to the national economy and exchequer.

“People are well aware of their (PML-N, PPP) political history so they are not going to support those who destroyed the country,” he said, adding that there was nothing to worry for the sitting government from these parties. Commenting on reference against two judges of higher judiciary, Omar Ayub Khan said that whatever the government did was in line with law and constitution and right to decision against them was pending with the Supreme Judicial Council but not the PTI’s government.

About enhancing energy resources in the country, he disclosed that his ministry had succeeded in reducing the line losses by controlling power theft to a greater extent and for dragging the losses down to lowest minimum level the work on main transmission lines was underway.

About his own constituency of Haripur, he said that by the end of his five years tenure there would be not a single locality left without required voltage of electricity supply. He added that he and his cousins provincial Minister Akbar Ayub Khan and MPA Arshad Ayub Khan have got approved the project.

Policeman arrested for molesting boy

A policeman was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor boy in the urban limits of Haripur.

Zeeshan, a resident of Mohallah Kund, lodged a complaint with the City Police Station, stating that his minor son (10) was on way to Masjid for offering prayer when Constable Tausif Shah deputed as security guard at the main entrance of the district Secretariat intercepted him.

The policeman dragged the boy inside the district secretariat where he molested him forcibly. The boy reached home and informed his family who took him to City Police Station. The victim was taken to Haripur Trauma Centre where the initial medical report confirmed the act of molestation, leading to registration of first information report against the accused under section 377 of the PPC.