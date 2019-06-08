Reference against Justice Faez Isa: Lawyers to observe strike on 14th

ISLAMABAD: The legal fraternity on Saturday demanded resignations of Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Farogh Nasim and Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan.

Joint meeting of representatives of Pakistan and Provincial Bar Council’s was held here in the Supreme Court.

Syed Amjad Shah, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) while presiding over the joint meeting demanded resignations from Law Minister Dr Farogh Nasim and Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan.

The meeting also recommended for cancellation of PBC membership of the Law Minister as well as of Attorney General of Pakistan. We demand that their membership should be cancelled and they should be proceeded against”, Syed Amjad Shah said

All organisations are unanimously agreed that the presidential reference was filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa on mala fide intention, the joint meeting resolved. The legal fraternity maintained that neither the Supreme Judicial Council could hear the presidential reference nor the reference filed against two judges falls under the ambit of misconduct.

“We demand that the government should withdraw the references at the earliest”, Syed Amjad Shah said adding if the Council dismissed the reference then both Prime Minister and Law Minister should resign. He said they are not against the accountability process but want it should be transparent and not on the basis of discrimination.

The meeting unanimously decided to observe complete strike across the country on June 14. The Vice Chairman said we will observe a peaceful protest and all Bar Councils’ at their respective areas will peacefully protest and boycott the courts on June 14, adding that they will register their protest within the ambit of law. He said that peaceful protest was aimed at for the integrity of the country and for strengthening the institutions.

In past the lawyers movement was not meant for Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry but for the protection of institutions, Shah said.

The joint meeting was attended by vice chairmen of all Bar Councils’ as well as heads of executive committees of Bar Councils’.