Poverty alleviation programme: Ration scheme for 1m poor people

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Security and Poverty Alleviation and Chairperson Ehsaas Programme Dr Sania Nishter Saturday said a new ration card scheme would be started soon to provide nutritious food to one million deserving persons.

Talking to the media here, she said special nutritious food would be provided to infants less than two years of age and vulnerable pregnant and lactating women to avoid stunting.