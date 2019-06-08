Punjab govt to establish arts councils at district levels

Rawalpindi : Government of Punjab has decided to allocate spacious funds in current budget to establish new arts councils on district levels all over Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister has issued special directives to promote regional culture to counter fanaticism.

A comprehensive plan has been formulated to enhance brotherhood, tolerance and solidarity through cultural activities and regional festivals.

These activities will be a great source to present the positive image of Pakistan and will create livelihood at large.

Executive Director of Punjab Council of the Arts Saman Rai in her statement said that cultural institution of Punjab have been promoting culture of Punjab and Punjab Council of the Arts has been playing its leading role in this regard.

She added that cultural institutions have central role for protection of Lok Virsa, to convey the message of peace to common people.