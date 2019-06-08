UAE Embassy launches clean-up drive in diplomatic enclave

Islamabad : The Embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Islamabad has launched an initiative to clean the diplomatic enclave in Islamabad.

Deputy head of mission Abdulaziz Al Niyadi, officials of the embassy and its representative offices launched the drive “to Cleanup Diplomatic Enclave from plastic waste disposals in conjunction with the World Environment Day, which falls on 5th June every year,” the UAE embassy tweeted

Islamabad’s diplomatic enclave is a special sector in Pakistani capital that houses embassies, high commissions and UN agency offices. It is located in a highly secured area called the “Red Zone.

Every year the global community celebrates the World Environment Day (WED) on 5 June to raise worldwide awareness and inspire action to protect our environment. “Since it began in 1974, the event has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in over 100 countries,” UN said in a statement.

This year, WED has coincided with the end of the holy month of Ramazan and the arrival of Eid ul-Fitr.

Each World Environment Day is organised around a theme that draws attention to a particularly pressing environmental concern. The theme for 2019 is “air pollution.”