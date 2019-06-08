close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 9, 2019

Water shortage perturbs residents

Islamabad

A
APP
June 9, 2019

Rawalpindi: The residents of Tench Bhatta, Peoples colony, Bakra Mandi and adjoining areas were perturbed due to acute water shortage from last several days. Fida Khan, a resident of the area while talking to APP said the Rawalpindi Cantonment Authority (RCB) has not made adequate arrangements to provide water in the area, adding that we have to get water from water tankers.

Another citizen, Sheikh Nasir said we cannot afford water supplied by tankers because that is costly and unaffordable.

Mamoon alleged that tanker mafia is looting and making money by selling water at high prices.

The residents of Rawalpindi Cantonment Authority urged the authorities concerned to take action and make sure the provision of water in the vicinity.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad