Water shortage perturbs residents

Rawalpindi: The residents of Tench Bhatta, Peoples colony, Bakra Mandi and adjoining areas were perturbed due to acute water shortage from last several days. Fida Khan, a resident of the area while talking to APP said the Rawalpindi Cantonment Authority (RCB) has not made adequate arrangements to provide water in the area, adding that we have to get water from water tankers.

Another citizen, Sheikh Nasir said we cannot afford water supplied by tankers because that is costly and unaffordable.

Mamoon alleged that tanker mafia is looting and making money by selling water at high prices.

The residents of Rawalpindi Cantonment Authority urged the authorities concerned to take action and make sure the provision of water in the vicinity.