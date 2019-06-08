Around 1,000 policemen safeguarding picnic spots

Islamabad: The capital police have made elaborate security arrangements with deploying around 1,000 personnel to safeguard different picnic points of the capital to avoid any untoward incident.

According to a police spokesman, as per the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, foolproof security arrangements were in place to facilitate citizens visiting amusement resorts along with their families.

Under the arrangements, special patrolling has been advised at all the picnic spots to give a sense of security to the picnickers so that they could fully enjoy without any fear.

The police officials had been deployed at Lake View Park, Shakarparian Monument, Daman-e-Koh, Chattar Park Rose and Jasmine garden.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has also instructed the police officers concerned to be vigilant and keep strict checking at all exit and entry points of the capital.

He directed the police officials to deal citizen with respect and facilitate and guide the tourists coming from others cities.