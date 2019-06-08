Upcoming federal budget to likely dampen market sentiments

The Federal Budget 2019/20 announcement next week, which is likely to impose fresh taxes, may keep the capital market under pressure as its aim to increase the tax base and revenue collection.

This would likely trim the profits of the companies.

The capital market before Eid holidays functioned for a single session which created tremendous pressure. Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark KSE-100 shares index finished in the negative zone, losing 469 points or 1.3 percent to close at 35,505 points level.

On last Monday, cement and oil companies recorded losses on concerns that the government might increase federal excise duty on cement to augment the low revenue collection. Moreover, oil companies suffered fresh declines because of sharp drop in global crude oil prices.

During the Eid holidays, investors expected the international crude oil prices to rally, and companies to revert from their lows in the coming weeks. Gains for domestic companies would be limited nonetheless because of the expected imposition of FED in the upcoming federal budget, an analyst said.

DG Khan Cement suffered a decline of 4.6 percent; Pioneer Cement 4.1 percent, while Fauji Cement suffered declines of 3.9 percent. The three were major laggards, whereas Lucky Cement also recorded a drop of 2.6 percent.

A leading trader said beside hike in federal excise duty, rumours were afloat that the meeting of the cement manufactures ended without any conclusion to set the commodity prices.

Meanwhile, in May 2019, the index decreased by 2.2 percent or 809 points owing to continued decline in the value of rupee against dollar and more than expected increase in the interest rate by 1.50 percent.

Selling spree made heavy dents and at one stage, on May 17, 2019, the index was at 38-month lows, touching 33,167 points level.

Average volume during the last month was 13 percent lower amounting to 123 million shares, while traded value averaged around 33 million dollars, down 0.7 percent. Attractive levels enticed foreign investors, where buying from offshore financial institutions amounted to $17 million, mostly concentrated in the commercial banks.

According to a leading stock broker, several proposals have been given to the federal government for the fiscal year 2019/20 to improve the confidence of foreign and as well local investors.

Those proposals were: elimination of capital gains tax on disposal of securities held by foreign investors conforming to peer markets, and foreigners should be exempted from capital gains tax (CGT) on disposal of securities.

This would further attract foreign capital. Alignment of rates of capital gains tax securities with the rates of CGT on sale of immovable property on disposal of securities should be brought in line with CGT on similar holding period of real estate. This would make it more attractive.