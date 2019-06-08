PM to announce uplift projects for Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sanctioned a medical college and women university for Mansehra and soon prime minister would make a formal announcement of these projects.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce establishment of a medical college and Women University and other development projects during his visit soon,” MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan told a news conference in Baffa Saturday.

“The women university and medical college had been the longstanding demands of the people,” he said, adding, the government had also sanctioned some mega development projects for Mansehra and Balakot tehsils under tourism promotion programme. “The government is focusing to attract tourists from within country and abroad and for this purpose roads and other infrastructure are being developed,” the MNA added.