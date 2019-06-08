close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

2 brothers shot dead in Bannu

Peshawar

BANNU: Two brothers were shot dead over a petty issue in Bassiakhel area here on Saturday. Syed Jamal Shah told police that Habibullah and Noor Aslam shot dead his sons Syed Khalid Shah and Syed Shaheen Shah after an exchange of harsh words. He said his sons had asked the accused not to sit in front of their house. Meanwhile, taking prompt action the police arrested one of the accused Habibullah.

