ANP to be part of anti-govt drive, says leader

TIMERGARA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former senator Zahid Khan said on Saturday that the unbridled inflation had made life miserable for the common man and the Awami National Party would join other parties to launch protest movement against unemployment and inflation.

Zahid Khan expressed these views while talking to local journalists at his residence. On the call of ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, he said, protests would be staged in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Sunday). Also, protests would be held for freedom of the press and against inactive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on June 18 and 24, respectively, he added. The ANP leader said the “selected government” had no idea about how to run affairs of the government. The country was handed over to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which had been implementing the policy of its own interest as it had nothing to do with the interests of the masses, he added.