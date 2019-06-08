Tourist facilitation point set upon Silk Route

ABBOTTABAD: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Aamir Afaq, the additional assistant commissioner, tehsildar Abbottabad along with revenue staff has set up a facilitation point on Silk Route to welcome the foreign and local tourists.

They also discussed in details various facilities being provided by the district administration.

The staff of the revenue handed over brochures having information about various picnic spots like Galiyat, Thandiani, Naran, Kaghan and Lake Saiful Muluk.

The officials of the district administration distributed soft drinks, drinking water and other gifts among the tourists.

The tourists were provided guidelines about safety and security measures.

It is worth mentioning here that the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) has issued an alert to the administration of relevant districts to make all-out efforts for providing every possible facility to the visiting tourists in the province.

When contacted, Managing Director TCKP Junaid Khan told APP on Saturday that they have issued directives to the deputy commissioners, local government bodies and stakeholders of the relevant districts to take prompt steps for the cleanliness, devising proper traffic management plan, security and placing of dustbins in the tourist resorts to facilitate the visitors.