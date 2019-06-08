Man killed, five injured in Kohistan accident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and five others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Luo Banda area of Lower Kohistan on Saturday.

“Police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced one of them as dead,” District Police Officer, Lower Kohistan, Salman Khan told reporters.

The vehicle was on its way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit-Baltistan and the driver lost control over steering and the vehicle plunged into a ravine.

The injured, including Rizwan Kareem, Mumtazur Rehman, Didar Ali, Shahrukh Mir, Iqdar Khan and Nooruddin were rushed to Pattan hospital where doctors pronounced the former dead.

“We have shifted injured to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad through ambulances,” said the official.

Also in the day, Arbaz Khan, 15, drowned in Indus River in Kor Killay area of Torghar district. Arbaz had come from Karachi to celebrate Eidul Fitr here but met an accident.

The locals fished out his body and handed it over to bereaved family. Another youngster was also killed after his car plunged into a deep ravine in Badadi area of Shinkiari.