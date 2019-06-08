Report sought for expansion of roads

MULTAN: Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General (DG) Tanvir Iqbal Saturday directed the officials concerned to prepare a report regarding the expansion and re-designing of roads and chowks of the city to resolve traffic issues.

Presiding over a meeting at the Engineering, Traffic & Transport Planning Section, the DG ordered a survey and preparation of assessment report on Chungi No-6, 9, Rasheedabad and other link roads. The DG ordered removing of all encroachments from the road connecting Chungi No-9 with Chungi No-8 and retrieving the state land on both sides of the road. He ordered a boundary line from Chungi No 9 to Rasheedabad. Briefing the DG, Director Engineering Nazir Chughtai said footpath and streetlights had been installed and made operational. The MDA DG ordered for starting maintenance and beautification work at MDA Chowk soon. He called for inviting multinational companies for construction of a park and greenbelt at Fatima Jinnah Town.

46 wheelie doers booked during Eid: The City Traffic Police (CTP) registered 46 cases against wheelie doers at various police stations during Eid days. In a statement issued on Saturday, CTO Huma Naseem asked people to register their complaints on the CTP Helpline 1915/03359151915 if they find anyone doing wheelie on roads.