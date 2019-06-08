Visitors condole with Kaira

LALAMUSA: People of different areas visited Dera Kaira and condoled with PPP central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira on the death of his son on Saturday. Former presidential spokesperson Fida Paracha, former MPA Anjum Farooq Paracha, PPP VP Rawalpindi Cantt Raja Zaheer, PPP media cell in-charge Rawalpindi Ch Abdul Rehman, PPP secretary general cultural wing Punjab Dr Khalid Javed Jan and others prayed for the departed soul.