Sun Jun 09, 2019
Two women among 5 commit suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

FAISALABAD: Five people, including two women, committed suicide in different areas of Faisalabad during the last 24 hours. Qaiser Ali, 20, of Chak 263/RB, Dijkot and Shahid Ali, 20, of Chak 529/GB, Faisalabad swallowed poison when their parents did not allow them to marry of their free will. They were removed to the DHQ Hospital, Faisalabad where they died. Bashir Ahmed, Samina, 20 of Faisalabad and Balqis, 27, of Chak 142/GB, Jhang Road committed suicide by consuming poison over reportedly domestic issues.

MAN ROBBED OF RS1M: A man was deprived of Rs 1 million on Saturday. Shahbaz of Model Town was carrying the cash from a bank when three motorcyclist bandits intercepted him and snatched the cash. Model Town police are investigating.

