Cop arrested for molesting boy

HARIPUR: A policeman was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor boy in the urban limits of Haripur.

Zeeshan, a resident of Mohallah Kund, lodged a complaint with the City Police Station, stating that his minor son (10) was on way to Masjid for offering prayer when Constable Tausif Shah deputed as security guard at the main entrance of the district Secretariat intercepted him.

The policeman dragged the boy inside the district secretariat where he molested him forcibly.

The boy reached home and informed his family who took him to City Police Station.

The victim was taken to Haripur Trauma Centre where the initial medical report confirmed the act of molestation, leading to registration of first information report against the accused under section 377 of the PPC.

The accused was arrested and handed over to investigation staff for interrogation for three days on the directives of judicial magistrate.

Meanwhile, DPO Haripur Dr Zahidullah Jan has suspended the accused after his arrest and also ordered an internal inquiry against him.

It was the second such case reported within a week in the district.

Earlier, a serving constable of Hattar Police Station was arrested for repeated rape and blackmailing of a married woman.