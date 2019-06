Two die in road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people died in a road accident on Saturday. Ali Haider, 19, and Farooq Javed died while Abid Ali, 20, Abdul Qadoos, 19, and Asif Zafar, 30, sustained injuries when their motorcycles collided with each other on Toba-Chichawatni Road near Chak 295/GB, Barianwala.