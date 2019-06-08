Full comedy drama ‘Shahrukh ki Saaliyan’ starts on Geo TV soon

KARACHI: The renowned production house, 7th Sky Entertainment, led by the accomplished duo of the Pakistan Media Industry, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, is yet again coming up with another exciting project, “Shahrukh ki Saaliyan” to entertain their audience. Written by the legendary writer Dr. Muhammad Younis Butt and directed by the ace Director Mazhar Moin, “Shahrukh ki Saaliyan” stars the heartthrob of Pakistan, Ahsan Khan, and Kaisa Hai Naseeban famed, Ramsha Khan in lead roles. The genre of the drama is going to be a rom-com and the brilliant producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, promise it to be a fun-filled journey for the viewers. Currently reaping rave reviews for “Romeo Weds Heer”, “Dil Kiya Karey”, “Dolly Darling” and “Mera Rab Waris”, the multi-talented production team aims to awe its viewers once again with this signature project that was air on every Saturday on Geo Entertainment.