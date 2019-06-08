Funeral prayers for Pak Army officers martyred in NW blast offered

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayers for two Pakistan Army officers martyred in the North Waziristan blast were offered on Saturday. Captain Irfan Ullah was laid to rest in his hometown with a large number of officers and locals attending his funeral. The funeral prayers for martyred Lt. Colonel Raashid Karim Baig were offered at Gilgit. The chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan Army officers attended the funeral. On Friday, four Pakistan Army personnel were martyred and four others injured during a blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kharkamar, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release. "Terrorists targeted military vehicle through an IED planted on road. Three officers and a soldier embraced Shahadat. 4 soldiers injured," the military's media wing said. According to the ISPR, the martyred personnel include "Lt Col Raashid Karim Baig resident of Karimabad, Hunza, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig resident of Karachi, Captain Arif Ullah resident of Lakki Marwat and Lance Havaldar Zaheer resident of Chakwal". ISPR further said: "This is the same area where forces had conducted search operations and arrested few facilitators. "During last one month 10 security forces personnel have been martyred while 35 got injured including today's casualties," it added.