Two brothers burnt alive, nine injured as van catches fire

OKARA: Two minor brothers died and nine others suffered burn injuries when a van caught fire due to gas cylinder leak near Okara Cantt on GT Road.

The van was heading towards Sahiwal when it caught fire reportedly caused by gas leakage from its cylinder.

As a result, Hammad, 8 and Ahmed Ali, 10, sons of Saeed Ahmed of Sahiwal, died on the spot and nine other passengers sustained critical burn injuries.

The injured passangers, Muhammad Roman, Ahmed Ali, Muhammad Riaz, Hamza and Zain, Ali Hassan, Saeed Ahmed, Ameera Bibi and Zahoor Ahmed, were shifted to DHQ Hospital from where the doctors referred them to a Lahore hospital. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maryam Khan visited the DHQ Hospital emergency ward along with Chief Executive Officer Health and MS Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed.

WATER LEVEL INCREASES IN RIVER SUTLEJ: Water level has increased in the River Sutlej during the last 24 hours in the area of Okara district.

Reportedly, the rise in the water level had damaged crops cultivated near the river. The district administration, Rescue-1122 staff and police officials inspected village Baqarky Mahar and its adjoining areas and extended help to the residents through engine boats. Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan and Assistant Commissioner Depalpur Tabraiz Sadiq are watching the water situation.

MAN ELECTROCUTED: A man was electrocuted on Saturday. Muhammad Akram was operating an electric mincing machine when he received a fatal electric shock and died instantly.