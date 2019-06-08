close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
AFP
June 9, 2019

England beat BD, NZ Afghanistan

Top Story

AFP
June 9, 2019

CARDIFF: England crushed Bangladesh by 106 runs in their World Cup match in Cardiff on Saturday to return to winning ways after defeat against Pakistan. The host nation made 386 for six in their 50 overs, with Jason Roy top-scoring with 153. Bangladesh were bowled out for 280 despite a century from Shakib Al Hasan. Meanwhile New Zealand won by 7 wickets (with 107 balls remaining), defeating Afghanistan in the day-night match.

