Sun Jun 09, 2019
A
June 9, 2019

Allama Kumaili passes away

A
APP
June 9, 2019

KARACHI: Chief of Jafaria Alliance Pakistan (JAP) noted scholar Allama Abbas Kumaili passed away after a protracted illness at a private hospital in Soldier Bazar here on Saturday. The deceased, 70, was a diabetic patient and suffered cardiac problem. Allama Abbas Kumaili was former Senator of Muttahida Qaumi Movement. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of noted religious scholar Allama Abbas Kumaili. The prime minister said that late Allama Kumaili was a strong voice for the unity of Muslims and sectarian harmony. He also prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family, PM office media wing in a press release said. In separate condolence messages, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Allama Abbas Kumaili.

The Sindh CM said that the deceased was a good scholar and great person and his services for fostering inter-faith harmony would always be remembered.

They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

