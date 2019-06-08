close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 9, 2019

Vienna bids farewell to iconic Life Ball AIDS fundraiser

National

AFP
June 9, 2019

VIENNA: The Austrian capital of Vienna will bid farewell to the iconic Life Ball AIDS charity fundraiser on Saturday as its extravagant costumes and celebrity guests take over the city’s town hall for the last time.

Launched by former make-up artist Gery Keszler, among others, the ball has raised around 30 million euros for anti-AIDS causes within Austria and abroad since its first edition in 1993, organisers say.

Keszler announced last month that this year’s edition of the ball would be the last due to a lack of funding.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan