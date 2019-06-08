Vienna bids farewell to iconic Life Ball AIDS fundraiser

VIENNA: The Austrian capital of Vienna will bid farewell to the iconic Life Ball AIDS charity fundraiser on Saturday as its extravagant costumes and celebrity guests take over the city’s town hall for the last time.

Launched by former make-up artist Gery Keszler, among others, the ball has raised around 30 million euros for anti-AIDS causes within Austria and abroad since its first edition in 1993, organisers say.

Keszler announced last month that this year’s edition of the ball would be the last due to a lack of funding.