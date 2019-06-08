106 arrested in crackdown against criminals in Lahore

LAHORE: Cantt Division police, in a crackdown on criminals, claimed to have arrested as many as 106 criminals and seized five pistols, one rifle, bullets, more than 01kg charas and 309 bottles of liquor.

Moreover, five proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque bounce, fraud and other crimes were arrested. Six court offenders were also arrested. Sixty-three persons were held for violating the laws regarding wheelie, kite flying, begging, firing, loudspeaker, price control and rent.

The crackdown was launched on the directions of Cantt Division SP Safdar Raza Kazmi. He had directed the DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs.