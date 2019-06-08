55 lives lost in road accidents on Eid days in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 15,355 emergencies and rescued 15,909 emergency victims in all 36 districts of Punjab during Eid days.

The ambulance, rescue and fire services responded to 6,086 road accidents, 7,129 medical emergencies, 440 crime incidents, 388 fire incidents, 36 drowning incidents and 1,039 other emergencies such as delivery cases, fall from height, electric shock and occupational injuries.

While presiding over a meeting at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Today, Rescue 1122 Punjab Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed concern over the increasing number of road accidents on Eid holidays in which over 7,284 people were injured and 55 precious lives were lost.

Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the DG that emergency plans for Eid were implemented in close coordination with the deputy commissioners in all districts of Punjab.

He was briefed that 11,130 rescuers performed their duties in three shifts at 650 key points established across Punjab, including 250 key points of emergency vehicles and 400 of motorbike ambulances.

The Emergency Service responded to 2,222 emergencies in Lahore, including 1,190 road crashes.

It responded to 1,269 emergencies, including 521 road accidents, in Faisalabad. There were 965 emergencies, including 459 road accidents, in Multan, 791 emergencies, including 370 road accidents, in Gujranwala and 698 emergencies, including 208 road accidents in Bahawalpur during Eid Holidays.

The Rescue DG said that road crashes were significantly increasing on such events like Eid and August 14. “It is the responsibility of all of us to drive carefully and abide by the road safety laws to minimise the risk of road accidents as nothing is important than human life,” he added.

He also requested the public to timely call at 1122 in case of any emergency as only timely emergency call could ensure timely emergency response to any incident.

Dr Rizwan Naseer also appreciated the rescuers whose leaves were cancelled and who performed duty on Eid holidays by sacrificing their own Eid celebrations.