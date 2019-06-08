Economy was in dire straits when PTI assumed power: NA speaker

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said the country was facing financial crisis when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed its government after the 2018 general election.

Talking to media persons in Topi city at the residence of Azmat Khan on Saturday, he said that the PTI assumed power under difficult circumstances.

Asad Qaiser admitted that inflation has increased, saying economic stability would take about two years and the difficult situation would be followed by economic prosperity.

The speaker said that due to economic difficulties Pakistan has concluded a $6 billion bailout package with the International Monitory Fund (IMF) because there was no option with the government.

"The PTI government has also secured financial assistance from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China," he said.

To a question, he said that it has been planned that in upcoming budget the tax net would be expended, making it obligatorily for the people, especially the affluent class to pay taxes. "If the people do not pay taxes how the economic position of the country would be strengthened. We want to develop a culture of paying taxes and those not paying taxes would face the law of the land," he said.

He said that Pakistan wanted good relations with its neighbours and the prime minister and foreign minister had renewed their offer to hold dialogue with India to resolve all issues, including Kashmir. Answering a question, he said salary of the government employees would be increased in the upcoming federal budget.