Sun Jun 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

‘PM to announce uplift projects for Mansehra’

National

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sanctioned a medical college and women university for Mansehra and soon prime minister would make a formal announcement of these projects.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce establishment of a medical college and Women University and other development projects during his visit soon," MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan told a news conference in Baffa Saturday. "The women university and medical college had been the longstanding demands of the people," he said, adding, the government had also sanctioned some mega development projects for Mansehra and Balakot tehsils under tourism promotion programme.

