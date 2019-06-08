close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
Man killed, five injured in Kohistan road mishap

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and five others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Luo Banda area of Lower Kohistan on Saturday. "Police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced one of them as dead," District Police Officer, Lower Kohistan, Salman Khan told reporters. The vehicle was on its way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit-Baltistan and the driver lost control over steering and the vehicle plunged into a ravine. The injured, including Rizwan Kareem, Mumtazur Rehman, Didar Ali, Shahrukh Mir, Iqdar Khan and Nooruddin were rushed to Pattan hospital where doctors pronounced the former dead.

