Nathiagali, Ayubia to be turned into big tourism spots, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given directions to turn Nathiagali, Ayubia and Galyat into major tourists’ centers.

According to details, PM Imran Khan after spending his Eid in Nathiagali, decided to promote tourism in the mountainous regions while further instructing to conduct a survey to find out more attractive spots in Galyat.

He tasked authorities concerned to build three-star hotels, food streets, cinema, chair lifts, and new parking areas. The new construction will be done in collaboration with the private sector.

Following the premier’s order, the provincial ministers have started to explore new places for tourists in the area. It is worth mentioning that due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tourism policies, Skardu has become the centre of tourists’ attraction.

As the tourism promotion is among the preferences of the government, the sector is steadily reviving especially in the most Northern area of the country, Skardu.

Lately, a large number of foreign tourists have crowded the world’s highest altitude airport of Skardu.

In 2019 so far, more than 50,000 tourists have come to visit the Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.