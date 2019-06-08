close
June 9, 2019
June 9, 2019

Erdogan helps Mesut Ozil tie the knot

Sports

June 9, 2019

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in the wedding party as Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil got married on Friday.

The German midfielder, who has Turkish roots, faced criticism ahead of last year’s World Cup after posing for photos with the nation’s leader. The furore prompted Ozil, 30, to retire from international football, citing the “racism and disrespect” he had faced in the fall-out from the row and Germany’s first-round exit from the tournament.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said Erdogan and his wife, Emine, were legal witnesses for Ozil, 30, as he married former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse in Istanbul on Friday. Secular Turkish weddings require a witness each for the bride and groom.

Pictures showed Erdogan making a speech at the ceremony, which was held at a hotel on the banks of the river Bosphorus. The Turkish president has been reeling from an election in Istanbul since a coup in the country in the summer of 2016.

