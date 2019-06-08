Action to save natural world coming too late, warns Charles

LONDON: The Prince of Wales has said changes needed to save the natural world may come too late.

The 70-year-old was speaking to the Daily Telegraph and said loss of biological diversity “terrifies” him. But he accepted it was “really difficult” to persuade people of an “alternative way” which could reduce people’s impact on the planet.

Charles met with US President Donald Trump during a state visit last week and pressed him on climate change. The prince “did most of the talking” during their 90-minute chat, according to the president.