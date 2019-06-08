British Asian Trust announces new partnership with CIFF

LONDON: The British Asian Trust and Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) have launched an anti-trafficking partnership backed by Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals to support a new initiative to combat child trafficking in India.

The partnership was launched at a star-studded event at Lord’s on Friday. The ‘A Wicket Night of Comedy’ fundraiser raised funds to scale up the anti-trafficking programme in India and develop a mass awareness campaign to combat child trafficking. The funds raised at the event were matched by CIFF.

The event was attended by a host of cricket legends such as Shane Warne, MS Dhoni, Steve Smith, Graeme Smith comedian Nish Kumar and many others. Guests were hosted by British Asian Trust Ambassador and actor Nitin Ganatra.

British Asian Trust chief executive Richard Hawkes said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with CIFF to support our anti-trafficking programmes. By combining resources and building awareness through a media driven mass awareness campaign to combat child trafficking, we will be able to significantly step up our activity in India and provide a massive boost to our ambition to save tens of thousands of children from a life in slavery.”

CIFF chief executive Kate Hampton said: “We are delighted about this partnership between the British Asian Trust and CIFF, as it will raise awareness about trafficking and will further support the Government’s relentless fight to end child trafficking.”