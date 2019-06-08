close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 9, 2019

Noted religious scholar Allama Abbas Kumaili passes away

Top Story

 
June 9, 2019

KARACHI: Noted religious scholar Allama Abbas Kumaili passed away here on Saturday after a prolonged illness, family members confirmed. Kumaili was 70 years old.

According to Geo News, the chief of Jafria Alliance Pakistan was hospitalised for the last four months. He had diabetes and suffered from cardiac issues. Kumaili was an elected senator for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story