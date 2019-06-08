Noted religious scholar Allama Abbas Kumaili passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Noted religious scholar Allama Abbas Kumaili passed away here on Saturday after a prolonged illness, family members confirmed. Kumaili was 70 years old.
According to Geo News, the chief of Jafria Alliance Pakistan was hospitalised for the last four months. He had diabetes and suffered from cardiac issues. Kumaili was an elected senator for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.
