HC discusses Pak-UK stock exchange collaboration

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria has visited the London Stock Exchange office and discussed opportunities for collaboration between the stock exchanges of both countries.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission London on Saturday, Zakaria visited the London Stock Exchange at their invitation and discussed opportunities for collaboration and tapping potential avenues for strengthening cooperation to enhance investment and explore market opportunities.

The London Stock Exchange representatives gave the High Commissioner a briefing about the niche areas that can be looked into by Pakistan for developing linkages in financial markets. They also exchanged views on identification and launch of key initiatives such as listing with London’s Stock Exchange and issuance of bonds. Zakaria underlined the importance attached to London as a financial centre and its relevance to Pakistan keeping in view the historical linkages and the strength of the 1.5 million strong British Pakistani diaspora who could play a vital role in deepening these connections even further.

At the end of their meeting, an overview of the stock exchange facility was given to Zakaria for demonstrating how the exchange offices operate in London.