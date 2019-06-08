Violent Indian ops continue in IHK as fifth youth killed

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD/HELD SRINAGAR: No let up in Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir, as Indian troops killed another youth in a violent cordon and search operation in the disputed territory on Saturday, raising the number of killings to five since Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the fresh act of aggression occurred in Islamabad district of held Kashmir. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in. Indian authorities also suspended mobile internet service in the district.

Earlier, the Indian troops killed four young men — Salman Khan, Shabbir Dar, Aashiq Ganai and Imran Butt—and destroyed two residential houses during a 15-hour long violent cordon and search operation in the Lassipora area of Pulwama district. The bodies were recovered from the debris of the residential houses destroyed by the troops in the area. Khan and Dar were working with the Indian police as special police officers (SPOs), who had gone missing along with their service rifles from District Police Lines Pulwama on Thursday. This operation began on Thursday evening and ended on Friday.

The killings sparked forceful demonstrations on Friday. Indian police and troops fired pellets and tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel. Several people were injured in the brutal action of the Indian forces.

Thousands of Kashmiris participated in the funeral prayers of the slain youths in their native areas of Shopian and Pulwama.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Ashraf Sehrai said Kashmir “is a political dispute, which cannot be resolved by military might”, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In a statement, Sehrai paid tribute to the youths killed by Indian troops during the 15-hour siege in Lassipora. “Kashmir is continuously bleeding and young blood has been spilled once again with cold indifference. Every day we carry the coffins of our youths on our shoulders and there is hardly any village or lane in Kashmir which hasn’t been turned red with the blood of innocents becoming target of the unresolved Kashmir dispute, which is very sad and painful,” he said.

Sehrai urged New Delhi “to accept the ground realities and resolve the dispute politically”. He added: “A meaningful and sustained dialogue is the way forward to stop further bloodshed and destruction in Kashmir.” “For how long the blood of Kashmiris will continue to flow?” he asked.