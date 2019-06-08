close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 9, 2019

Egypt says 4 suspected militants killed in Sinai

World

AFP
June 9, 2019

CAIRO: Egyptian security forces killed four suspected jihadists in restive North Sinai allegedly involved in a deadly attack this week on a police checkpoint, the interior ministry said Saturday.

It said the suspects were killed in a shootout as security forces raided a building used as a hideout in the town of El-Arish, and three assault rifles and a explosive vest were seized.

Since Wednesday´s attack claimed by the Islamic State group on a checkpoint, southwest of El-Arish, the capital of North Sinai, in which eight policemen died, operations by security forces have killed a total of 26 “terrorists”, according to the ministry. The hotspot of North Sinai in eastern Egypt has long been centre of insurgents affiliated with IS. In February 2018, the army launched a nationwide offensive against the militants.

According to official figures, around 650 militants have been killed since the start of the operation, while the army has lost some 50 soldiers.

No independent statistics are available and the region is largely cut off to journalists, making verification of casualty figures extremely difficult.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World